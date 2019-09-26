BOONE — A year after Boone was in the midst of its wettest year on record, a lack of rain has led to drought conditions in the High Country that could get worse in the coming weeks.
“It’s not going to take long to be more severe,” said Eric Luebenhusen, meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of the Chief Economist. “I would expect that we’ll continue to see the coverage and intensity of the drought expand across the state.”
The shift from record rain to no rain took place over the summer months. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, a nonprofit, community-based network of volunteers, had no Watauga County-based volunteers outside of Beech Mountain record more than 0.2 inches of rain in a single day of September. Many reports note no rainfall for most of September.
According to the National Weather Service’s rainfall map, no location in Watauga County has received more than 2.0 inches of rain combined in the last 30 days. The Boone area had less than 0.25 combined inches of rain.
Luebehusen said that an observer a mile south of Boone is currently running a deficit of 5.87 inches of rain since August and that other regional totals are lower than normal.
Temperatures higher than normal, an average of 1-5 degrees higher, according to Luebenhusen, have contributed to the dry conditions, and that along with high pressure keeping out rainfall is leading to a drop in local stream levels and more stress on vegetation levels.
“The overall trend is not good,” Luebenhusen said.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., there’s no drought-busting rain expected for the region in the next week. Luebenhusen said the best glimmer of hope for the region is localized heavy showers.
Luebehusen is the author of the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is available through the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The map, released weekly on Thursday, classified most of Western N.C., including most of Watauga County, as currently in a “D1 — Moderate Drought” level.
Drought intensity, according to the map, ranges from its lowest drought classification “D0 — Abnormally Dry,” to “D4 — Exceptional Drought,” its most severe level.
The “D1 — Moderate Drought” level includes stress on crops, higher wildfire danger, increased signs of wildlife, reduced streamflow and start of voluntary water conservation.
As of Sept. 26, no Watauga towns have started water restrictions. Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said on Sept. 26 that the town is 7-10 days of dry weather away from potentially enacting voluntary water restrictions and is still several weeks from any mandatory restrictions.
The last drought came in late 2016, which caused towns across the region to enact mandatory water restrictions.
In November and early December 2016, a fire started in the Sampson area of eastern Watauga County, burning nearly 1,500 acres, causing several evacuations but no deaths. At its height, around 150 firefighters from across the United States were combating the blaze.
The Sampson Fire was one of more than 30 wildfires that scorched thousands of acres across the Southeast region, most notably near Gaitlinburg, Tenn., where 14 people died.
Fall color effects
As the clear skies continue, people have been noticing a smattering of trees changing their color. The fall foliage makes the High Country a premier tourist destination during October, with restaurants and hoteliers expecting their best month of the year.
Howard Neufeld, a professor at Appalachian State University who is known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says that the fall foliage likely won’t suffer many adverse affects.
“The main effect right here in the Boone area is that the drought-sensitive trees are yellowing and dropping their leaves early,” Neufeld said. “Instead of having a nice yellow tinge, a lot of them are going to be partially and mostly leafless.”
However, trees that Neufeld said are drought-resistant, such as oaks, hickories and maples, will be OK for the foliage season, due to a recent string of cold mornings.
“What makes this year different are the low temperatures that have been lower than last year,” Neufeld said. “Last year, we had the second-warmest low temperatures in the 40 years of record-keeping in Boone.”
The warmer days are being offset by the cool mornings and nights, which will help the fall color show in the region.
“I’m still hopeful that we’re going to have a decent fall color season,” Neufeld said.
Neufeld said that a short drought won’t have too much of a long-term effect on the trees, noting that many have extensive root systems that tap into water sources deep below the surface.
The peak leaf season in the High Country is currently expected to be Oct. 12-20, Neufeld said, but if cloud cover persists, which keeps humidity levels high, then peak leaf season could be delayed by three to five days.
“I encourage people to come out and see the colors,” Neufeld said.
