WATAUGA — Nearly 80 years after Bing Crosby sang about a white Christmas, the High Country actually experienced one in 2020, with a sudden, overnight snowfall.
According to the National Weather Service, their Boone tower recorded 2.5 inches of new snow on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25. Community members reported 4-6 inches in their areas via social media. In one day, Boone received more snow than it did in all of December, 2019, according to the NWS.
The Christmas low temperature of 12 degrees Fahrenheit was the lowest of the month to that point, according to the NWS, and the high was only 48 degrees. The cold came in late Dec. 24, with the Boone Police Department warning of unsafe road conditions due to “flash freezing” on Twitter.
“Roads in town became extremely slick this evening due to flash freezing. There are numerous stranded vehicles and weather related crashes throughout town. Travel is not recommended and if you must be out, please allow for extra time, increase your following distance and be safe,” the tweet read.
According to Sgt. Geoff Hayes of the Boone Police Department, the temperatures dropping “caught everybody by surprise.” Hayes said the agency received “numerous” calls about stranded vehicles and wrecks, but no serious incidents were reported. He pointed to the North Carolina Department of Transportation being “ahead of the curve” and beginning their work on cleaning the roads quickly.
According to the American Automobile Association, extra caution should be used when driving in the winter. They recommend that acceleration and deceleration should take longer so there is more control of the car, adding more distance between cars to reduce the chance of rear-ending and wearing a seat belt for safety.
Christmas began a three-day streak of cold, featuring back-to-back lows of 8 degrees Fahrenheit while Dec. 26 and 27 never got warmer than 33 degrees. According to the NWS, December 2020 has been roughly six degrees cooler than the same month a year earlier.
December 2019 had an average high of 49.5 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low of 28.4 degrees, while the 2020 version has had an average high of 42.7 degrees and an average low of 22.7 degrees.
