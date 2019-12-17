BOONE — Newly elected Appalachian State University student Dustin Hicks and re-elected Council Member Loretta Clawson were sworn in to serve the town of Boone for four years each during the Boone Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Hicks is serving their freshman term on the town council while Clawson begins her seventh term.
Nancy LaPlaca, who was elected to a two-year term in November, was not present at the meeting and will be sworn in at a later late.
