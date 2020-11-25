BOONE — Having both started careers in education in the 1970s, Ron Henries and Brenda Reese served their last meeting as members of the Watuaga County Board of Education on Nov. 9.
Watauga County Schools stated that Henries and Reese were two of the boards longest-serving members, with Henries serving 10 years and Reese serving eight. Both board members chose to not seek reelection.
A 1969 graduate of Jordan-Matthews High School, Henries said he originally didn’t plan to go to college. His intention was to enter the Army, but his father wanted him to go to college. After losing a bet to his father that he wouldn’t be accepted into Appalachian State University, Henries went on to graduate with a degree in health and physical education in 1973.
The following fall he was offered a special education teaching position in Burke County, where he taught for six and a half years before taking a special education teaching job in Ashe County from August 1979-February 1980. He then started as a special education teacher at Hardin Park Elementary, and finished his master’s degree in special education.
Soon after, the principal of Hardin Park at the time, Jim Daye, asked Henries to re-enroll at App State to obtain his EdS in educational leadership. Henries served as the assistant principal under Daye until 1986, then as the principal at Bethel School for nine years, was the director of exceptional children’s services at the central office for a brief time and then became the principal of Cove Creek School in 1995. He retired in 2003 for one year, and then served as the assistant principal at Hardin Park for another year and a half under Mary Smalling.
In 2005, Henries oversaw interns from App State who were placed in Watauga County Schools. He has since been teaching special education classes to upcoming teachers at the university. Henries started his service on the Watauga Board of Education in 2007 starting with a two-year term, and then was re-elected in 2012 and has served the last eight years on the board — six of which he served as chairman.
Henries has served on the state board of N.C. Special Olympics since the early 2000s, the board at Watauga Opportunities for about 30 years and the Watauga County Recreation Commission for eight years. He also enjoys golfing, riding his bicycle and horseback riding.
Henries said there’s no feeling better than seeing a student who he’s taught or coached that later is doing well in a job, has a family and is happy.
“There’s nothing that’s more rewarding than seeing people have a good life,” Henries said. “You didn’t do much, but at least you knew them back when and you did something along the way.”
Superintendent Scott Elliott said Henries was an inspiration to him as a leader and noted the unity and student focused progress was made by the board under Henries’ leadership.
“There is no doubt about the positive influence Ron has had our school system for more than four decades,” Elliott said. “His most recent role as the chairman of the school board for the last seven years, the steady and consistent leadership he has provided to all of us, is a large reason for the success we have seen as a school system.”
Reese is a 1964 graduate of Enka High School who obtained an associate’s of science degree from Lees-McRae College in 1975, a bachelor’s in elementary education in 1976 from App State and a master’s degree in 1983 from App State. She also has an AIG Certification from NC State University. Before retiring, Reese worked as an educator for 42 years — 19 of which were as a principal.
As the first college graduate in her family, Reese said school “saved me.” She said she didn’t really have any role models growing up, and she was appreciative of the teachers she had who filled that role. Many of the things she remembered as a student she carried with her while she was a teacher.
“Teachers never know who’s listening and what kind of impression they’re going to have down the road,” Reese said.
While working on her bachelor’s degree, Reese worked as a teachers assistant at Crossnore School. She then taught special education at Freedom Trail Elementary School in Avery County for eight years before working in the Wake County Schools system for six and a half years.
“I went from a small K-8 school that had like 250 students to an intercity magnet school that had 850 in K-5,” Reese said. “It was a different world. I really think its to your advantage to get out and see how other systems operate. Even though it’s North Carolina, the size, location and wealth level of the system makes a big difference in how rules and laws are interpreted and how policies are put into action.”
Reese was then hired about 1990 to be the director of the Exceptional Children and Academically Gifted programs in Watauga County. She then moved to the principal role at Mabel School in 1997. In 2005 she started as the principal at Crossnore where she was in the role for six years, and then finished her educational career as principal at Freedom Trail in 2016.
For the past four years, Reese has supervised student teachers at App State, and serves as the chair of the Beginning Teachers Committee at the state level of N.C. Delta Kappa Gamma and co-president of the local chapter for Watauga and Avery counties. She has served on the Watauga Board of Education for the past eight years, and is the outgoing vice chair of the board. She recently received her lifetime license from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction that gives her educational licensure through 2059.
Elliott said Reese was a stalwart advocate for children and her leadership had overseen great strides forward in the school system.
“She has been a consistent supporter of our teachers and students,” Elliott said. “Her professionalism and high expectations for others is matched only by her compassion and support for others. Brenda has been a staunch advocate for our early education initiatives, and worked tirelessly to support our efforts to have a pre-kindergarten classroom at all our elementary schools.”
Elliott said it would be difficult to overstate the profound impact Henries and Reese had on education in Watauga County — both in their careers as principals and directors and as school board members.
“Mr. Henries and Mrs. Reese are model school board members in every aspect of their work,” Elliott said. “Our school system is well known across the state for our high standards, our professionalism and our pursuit of excellence. That all begins with high expectations and quality leadership at the board level. They’ve left an important legacy in our school system and the positive work they put forward on our board of education will continue to impact children in our county long after their terms have ended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.