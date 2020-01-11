Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.