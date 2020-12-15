BOONE — The Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a Dec. 11 fire that rendered a Boone home a total loss.
Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said crews responded to a 7 p.m. call about a home that was on fire at 3412 Hardin Road. A neighbor called 911 about the fire around 7 p.m., as no one was home at the time of the incident. The fire was controlled around 8:30 p.m., according to Marsh.
Deep Gap Fire, Todd Fire, Fleetwood Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Boone Fire, the Watauga Sheriff’s Office, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Dec. 15.
