BOONE — The Hardee's located at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone will be closing its doors, the company's management team announced in a statement.
"For the past 30 years, it has been our privilege to serve you in Boone from two locations, 610 Blowing Rock Road and 344 New Market Centre," the statement said. "Effective Saturday, Feb. 22, we will be closing the Blowing Rock Road restaurant to focus our efforts and continue to proudly serve you from our New Market locations."
The statement also said that the Blowing Rock Road location has been leased to a "wonderful new concept who looks forward to serving the Boone area and will be open soon."
Both Hardee's locations in Boone were operated by The Hastings Company, headquartered on State Farm Road, and its owner Jim Hastings. In April 2018, Hastings gifted the Blowing Rock Road property to his son-in-law, James Bryan Haas, who also works for The Hastings Company.
Haas was out of the office and unavailable for immediate comment, according to a spokesperson for The Hastings Company.
This story is developing. Check back to the Watauga Democrat for future updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.