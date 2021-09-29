BOONE — A man from Blowing Rock has been sentenced to spend at least 30 years in prison after being found guilty of committing a crime against a child for the third time, according to a press release from District Attorney Seth Banks.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, a Watauga County jury convicted Steven Lynn Greer, 53, of 309 Ski Crest Park, Blowing Rock, of a first-degree sexual offense.
According to the release, Greer sexually abused the victim on more than one occasion between Jan. 1, 2009, and Sept. 20, 2011, while the victim was age 5 to 8 years old.
"Greer was friends with the victim’s father and would come over to visit with her father and would also babysit the victim," according to Banks' statement. "In 2019, the victim came forward and told her story to authorities."
Greer was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff's Office in May 2019. At the time of his arrest, Greer had already been twice previously sentenced for similar crimes.
According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry — maintained by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation — Greer was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor and attempted rape or attempted sex offense in Ashe County in March 1994. The incident reportedly took place in July 1991. His prison sentence started the day of his conviction and he was released in June 1999, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Greer was convicted on a second occasion in June 2013 of sex offense by a substitute parent or custodian and indecent liberties with a minor in Yadkin County. The incident reportedly took place in 2008 and 2009, according to the registry. NCDPS states Greer served time in prison for this conviction from June 2013 to November 2015. Greer was paroled in November 2015 and scheduled to remain on parole to November 2020, according to the registry.
Judge Greg Horne, who oversaw Greer's case in Watauga County Superior Court, sentenced Greer to an active sentence of a minimum of 30 years to a maximum of 36 years in prison.
“My office will continue to work to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators like Steven Lynn Greer,” Banks said in the release. “I would like to thank Assistant District Attorneys Jasmine McKinney and Kimberly Robb for their work in prosecuting this case. I would also like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts over the course of this investigation.”
