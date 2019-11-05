BOONE — The greenway path near the soccer fields at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Brookshire Road will be temporarily closed beginning the week of Nov. 11 to accommodate wetland construction on the site, according to Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman.
Construction will be conducted as part of a $365,000 grant from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund to construct wetlands at the complex. The grant funding was given to Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants — which is conducting the work and contributing $105,000 in time and labor — for the design and construction.
Furman said that no county funding, aside from a small amount of legal and administrative hours and the value of the land upon which the project will be located, is being contributed to the project. He added that the project has long been planned, and is now ready to get started with permits in hand.
The project is planned to restore the stream banks of a small unnamed tributary to the river that runs through the soccer complex property, Furman said. It will also create and restore up to 14 acres of wetlands in the areas of the complex that are now wetlands and grass.
He added that the construction will be grading work only, and will not affect anything except the greenway in the area. The loop at Brookshire Park will be unaffected and remain open, Furman said.
Furman wasn’t able to give an estimated time frame for the closure, as it is dependent on weather. However, he said the plan was to “get in and out as quickly as possible.”
Contact Furman at(828) 265-8043 with questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.