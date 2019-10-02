BOONE — Almost six months after the reported double homicide of a Deep Gap couple, the now 18-year-old charged with the alleged crime was indicted by a Watauga County grand jury on Sept. 30.
On April 10, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44, were subsequently found dead outside of the home. The following day, Tristan Noah Borlase — the then 17-year old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The case was in District Court until Sept. 30, when a grand jury returned true bills of indictment, pushing the case into Superior Court. Borlase is scheduled to have a Nov. 4 hearing, according to the notice of the return of the true bill of indictment. District Attorney Seth Banks said Borlase will have his arraignment during the administrative court date.
According to the indictment, the grand jury determined that Borlase “of malice aforethought kill(ed) and murdered(ed)” his parents. Banks added that Borlase is innocent until proven guilty in court.
WCSO responded at 10:32 p.m. on April 10 to a 911 call at the Orchard Road residence, according to Sheriff Len Hagaman. An affidavit filed on April 11 stated that interviews revealed that Borlase had been seen with “blood on his face and hands” by a family member at the scene. Borlase reportedly left the scene, and Watauga officials were notified the following day that he had been detained in Johnson County, Tenn., after a traffic stop. He was subsequently brought back to Watauga County.
In the following months search warrants were issued for roughly 30 items such as surveillance camera footage, cell phones, a rug, a Ford F150 truck and several other items. There are at least four documents in the case that were sealed on the following dates: one on May 2, two on May 14 and one on May 29.
On May 20, the Watauga County Clerk of Court’s office filed a document stating it had received a letter from Borlase. In the letter, Borlase requested that the court post a bond amount for him as he was being held in detention without bond.
“I would like to have a discussion in person sometime soon so you can hear my heart,” Borlase wrote. “I’m asking may you please at least consider offering me a bail.”
He also wrote in the letter that he missed both of his parents, would like to get a job and give the money he earns to his family and would like the opportunity to play guitar.
“I am confident in the evidence, witnesses, myself and my attorney that we can beat this case,” Borlase stated in the letter.
A motion to set conditions of pretrial release was filed by Borlase’s attorney, Garland Baker, on Aug. 6. According to Banks, Borlase was given a $5 million bond amount, but still remains in custody.
