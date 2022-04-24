BLOWING ROCK — Most nonprofit civic and service organizations such as a local Rotary club depend on volunteers for most, if not all of their operations. They face significant challenges in normal times but disasters, whether manmade or natural, magnify those demands and threaten their very existence.
"When COVID-19 became a pandemic, it hit us hard," said current president of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock. "Especially with a service club like Blowing Rock Rotary, we have a lot of natural turnover. People move here, then decide they don't like the cold weather, so move away. Older members relocate to retirement communities off the mountain because there are few options up here in the High Country. Of course, there are always those that simply pass away, too.
"In normal times, there is usually an equally large influx of new members. But that didn't happen during the pandemic. It's hard to recruit members to a Zoom meeting. It's just not the same and certainly not as welcoming. Existing members lose interest either because they value the social interactions, too, or because they are fearful of being exposed to COVID even with minimal social interactions. Without question, the pandemic circumstances turned things upside down for us," said Zellner, before adding, "but I can only imagine the challenges that our Rotary brothers and sisters in Ukraine are dealing with."
The United Nations reports that over five million Ukrainian citizens have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries like Poland, Hungary, and Moldova to escape the horrors of war. Another seven million, says the U.N., have been displaced, moving from the hardest hit towns and cities to live with relatives or friends in presumably safer parts of the country.
"I suspect that among those 12 million Ukrainian citizens that have left the country or been displaced are Rotarians. In this day and age, at least here in the U.S., it is hard to imagine conducting a Rotary meeting at the Meadowbrook Inn if, at the same time, bombs or missiles were to be striking Town Hall, Chetola Resort, and Valley Boulevard," said Zellner. "I imagine most Rotarians in Ukraine are fighting for their survival instead of holding meetings, although there are reports that some are helping with humanitarian relief efforts."
The impact of armed conflict on the targeted areas of war are more easily understood, because the threats are physical. Rotary International, though, with some 40,000 clubs and 1.4 million individual members worldwide, also spread its "Service Above Self" message to the former Soviet republics after the USSR was dissolved on December 26, 1991. Even the emerging business and civic leaders of Mother Russia embraced the concepts of service and "giving back" that have been so popular in western nations once the so-called Iron Curtain was lifted.
According to its club website, up until Feb. 14, 2022, Rotary Club Moscow International held its regular club meetings every other week and the meeting programs featured topics similar to most other Rotary clubs worldwide.
Listed on the club's website, there was a program on economic development in the Moscow region; another covered the work of a cultural foundation focused on Siberia. There was a tour of a local orphanage; a Christmas event in the Hyatt Grand Ballroom; a presentation on the innovation occurring in Switzerland; discussion about delegations from North and South Korea in Vladivostok. There was even a beer tasting event.
Suddenly, in late February, the meetings of these civilian business and civic leaders took on darker tones as the people of Russia came to grips with the Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — and most of the rest of the world responded with condemnation and sanctions.
For the meeting Rotary Moscow International Club, just four days after the invasion the meeting topic on Feb. 28 was "Liquidity transfer, FX differences, and impact on business." Two weeks later, on March 14, the theme was, "Russian Labour market in the current crisis." In other words, the club leadership was scrambling to help members create liquidity for their assets both at home and anything held overseas via the foreign exchange markets. And by mid-March, they were already referring to their domestic situation as a crisis.
And then, even more suddenly, the meetings apparently stopped. If we read between the lines, it is easy to suspect that Moscow's business and civic leaders are scrambling, not only looking for ways to achieve asset liquidity but also dealing with what Bloomberg.com predicted in an April 7 article will be one of the biggest economic jolts to hit Russia since the 1990s.
According to Rotary International, there are 80 local Rotary clubs in Russia with 1,067 members. The more westernized Ukraine, even though a smaller nation, has 62 Rotary clubs, six satellite clubs and more than 1,100 members.
In the Talking Points document published by Rotary International, Col. Jim Quick provided these notes on behalf of the larger organization:
- We are saddened by the escalating loss of life and humanitarian hardship being inflicted in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with our fellow Rotary members and citizens of Ukraine coping with the events that have unfolded in the country.
- As one of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations, we have made peace the cornerstone of our global mission.
- We join the international community in calling for an immediate cease fire, withdrawal of Russian troops, and a restoration of diplomatic efforts to resolve this conflict through dialogue.
- In the past decade, Rotary clubs in Ukraine, Russia and nearby countries have transcended national differences and have actively engaged in peacebuilding projects to promote goodwill and to marshal assistance for the victims of war and violence.
- Our clubs will mobilize everything in their power to bring aid, comfort, and peace to the region and we are collaborating with our partners to ensure that we effectively provide support to meet both the current humanitarian needs and to help strengthen Ukraine’s resiliency in the future.
- We are in contact with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees – USA to prepare and respond to the needs of those being displaced in Ukraine and to neighboring countries.
- ShelterBox, our project partner for disaster response, is in communication with Rotary members in Eastern Europe to explore how it may offer support with temporary transitional housing and other essential supplies.
- As more information becomes available, we will advise how members can provide humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine on MyRotary.org.
One can only wonder if Rotary International's perspective is getting through to Rotarians in Russia, perhaps nudging them toward at least questioning the Putin-led actions of the country. Given the wartime conditions in Ukraine, it is difficult to assess how the service projects of its various clubs have been impacted. Survival and disaster relief are taking higher priority.
"We just don't know," said Blowing Rock's Zellner. "On the one hand, we would hope that the vast majority of the Russian people have become enlightened over the last three decades about life with more freedom of choice in democratic societies and market-driven economies. On the other hand, we have to wonder whether most Russians are buying into the orchestrated nationalism, that somehow the evil West is trying to destroy the glorious Motherland.
"What we do know," said Zellner, "is that life in Ukraine will be hard-pressed to return to normal any time soon, given the bloodshed and destruction of not just infrastructure, but the people's very homes and workplaces. My hope is that once the conflict is over, Rotary can be a significant driver in the healing process both in-country and externally."
