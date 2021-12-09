BOONE — In confusing times — peer pressure, social media, a pandemic — Girls on the Run is keeping girls grounded.
Building back from a year-long absence, the program celebrated its 11th year in the High Country with the annual fall GOTR-HC 5k on Dec. 5. The event was the culmination of 10 weeks of programming for girls in the 3rd through 5th grade age range and a chance for program participants and their families to celebrate the success of teamwork, goal setting and friendship.
Supported by App State Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services, the program has been a bright spot in the lives of over 2,500 girls across the High Country since it launched — and even more so since the pandemic with so many children sedentary at home and facing disrupted routines.
The High Country group mixes regular training with a social-emotional curriculum of 20 lessons taught after school by volunteer coaches. Belinda Marino, a teacher at Mulberry Elementary School in Wilkes County and GOTR coach, is thrilled by the outcomes she sees in her students.
“At the beginning of the school year, one of my girls was really having a hard time emotionally being back in school,” Merino said. “She was having a difficult time communicating with teachers and other students and was suffering academically. After participating in GOTR, we now see her raising her hand in class to talk, see her laughing and giggling – it’s like she’s a different person. I think GOTR has made a world of difference.”
With a pink unicorn, plenty of tutus, spray-painted hair and an elf on a bike – 80 girls and their running buddies ran, walked and danced their way to the finish line. Medals around their necks and smiles across their faces, every girl finished the run at their own happy pace. And that unicorn brought up the rear, dancing every step of the way.
“We all have a star power inside us — something unique and very bright,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, program director. “We give girls the tools they need to find that star power and then help them understand the idea of goal setting to be able to overcome obstacles to achieve and accomplish success.”
The GOTR-5k was sponsored by Sweeting Appraisal Services.
