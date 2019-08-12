LINVILLE — At about 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 9, National Park Service dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle crash near Milepost 306 at the Grandfather Mountain Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
NPS Rangers, along with local law enforcement and rescue personnel, responded to the scene to find a single occupant in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Kurt Klein, 61, of Duluth, Ga., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Klein was traveling northbound when his vehicle left the roadway and crossed over into the Grandfather Mountain Overlook parking area where it struck a tree. The NPS could not provide further information by press time.
Avery County EMS, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Sheriff’s Office and NPS Rangers responded to the incident.
