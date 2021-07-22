HUDSON — N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers are currently assisting with a road closure on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County near Hudson between Mission Road and Pine Mountain Road due to a gas leak.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, a construction company reportedly struck a main gas line while digging beside the roadway, according to the NCSHP. Caldwell County spokesperson Paige Counts said that a Piedmont Natural Gas main gas line had been severed at 3255 Hickory Blvd.
Piedmont Natural Gas is on site along with Hudson Fire, Sawmills Fire, Hudson Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol and Caldwell County Emergency Management.
Nearby residents should shelter in place and limit time outdoors. Residents should be cognizant of new onset of headache, dizziness and nausea. Both north and southbound lanes are expected to be closed in the area until after midnight.
NCSHP is working with the N.C. Department of Transportation and local authorities on a detour. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes. Inquiries concerning the incident should be directed to Caldwell County Emergency Management at (828) 757-1224.
