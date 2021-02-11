DENVER — When Boone-native Camille Bergin Calibeo was 4 years old, she saw a Space Shuttle launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla. — and that was the moment she became hooked on all things outer space.
Chasing the dreams of her 4-year-old self, Calibeo now lives in Denver, Colo., working for Lockheed Martin Space. Hoping to enable and inspire the next generation to pursue a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Calibeo has created The Galactic Gal — a Science communication channel that discusses aerospace and different careers within the field. Her hometown of Boone was not lost on Calibeo when she created Galactic Gal.
“I’m really passionate about giving back to Boone,” Calibeo said. “I know that it’s more of a rural county, and it’s traditionally underrepresented in terms of STEM, and especially women in STEM.”
Growing up, Calibeo attended Parkway Elementary School, though back then she was known as Camille Bergin. She attended Watauga High School her freshman year before transferring to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts from which she graduated in 2015.
“I received phenomenal academic support throughout my entire childhood, and my parents exposed me to space in every way possible, but it wasn’t until I attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville for college that I saw what was truly possible in the field of aerospace, only because Boone isn’t geographically close to any aerospace businesses,” Calibeo said.
Before Calibeo graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering in 2019, she completed several internships — one of which was at Lockheed Martin. This led her to her current job opportunity working in the business development portion of the company’s space program.
Calibeo explained that Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor in the world, and is responsible for building fighter jets such as the F-35 and F-22. She works in the space sector of the company, which conducts deep space missions and works with space satellites. According to NASA, Lockheed Martin serves as the lead contractor for the Orion program for NASA’s Artemis I mission. Orion is set to launch later this year for a flight to the moon.
Work Lockheed Martin conducts with satellites helps to power modern technologies such as GPS systems and weather predictions, Calibeo said.
Wanting to share this type of knowledge with others, Calibeo saw an opportunity within social media platforms to all parts of the world — including those traditionally lacking access to aerospace education and job opportunities.
“I was able to reach a ton of people who were just sitting at home craving to do something and craving to learn,” Calibeo said.
Calibeo created her Galactic Gal communication channel last May, and has expanded her efforts to include Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Galactic Gal aims to “make space for everyone” by explaining aerospace concepts in a way that anyone can understand while also highlighting aerospace career and educational opportunities and showcasing space exploration missions that not only expand the reach in the solar system but also improve life on Earth.
On her social media platforms, Calibeo has shared information such as the difference between aerospace engineering and astronomy, where people can work in the space industry aside from NASA and types of engineering sectors in the space industry. She also has blog postings on her website such as how the space industry contributes to life on Earth, information about the Apollo Program and if you have to be a U.S. Citizen to work in the U.S. space industry.
“For all the young students in Boone with their eyes on the stars — this is for you,” Calibeo said. “You can do anything. The sky is not the limit. In fact, there is no limit because the universe is always expanding.”
Calibeo’s channels can be found on Instagram and TikTok by searching for “The Galactic Gal.” To find Galactic Gal on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbOzD_idPqo4HCFc3lEilA. Calibeo’s blog and website can be found at www.thegalacticgal.com.
