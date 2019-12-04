BOONE — A Wilmington developer is seeking to build a $7.5 million, 990-unit self-storage facility at the corner of East King Street and New Market Boulevard, the former site of Modern Toyota of Boone, according to a permit application submitted to the town of Boone on Oct. 18.
The developer, Robert High of Robert High Development of Wilmington, will present his project, called Save Green Self Storage, to the Boone Board of Adjustment on Thursday, Dec. 5.
“Save Green Self Storage will be a higher end climate controlled self-storage facility,” High wrote in a letter attached with his application.
High stated in the letter that he has the rear portion of the old Modern Toyota of Boone tract under contract.
Along with the proposed self-storage facility, High also proposes the construction of a connector road between Chestnut Drive and New Market Boulevard through the property in front of the proposed storage facility. The proposed road is requested to be Norman Cheek Avenue, named after the former owner of the property. The request is by Cheek’s daughter, who is selling the land to High, according to the materials.
“We understand that when (East King Street) was widened/improved, the neighborhood lost access going south on (East King Street) creating a significant inconvenience,” High stated. “We felt that constructing a proper and safe road for access for the neighborhood would legitimize this use and be a benefit to the community.”
The entrances and exits to the storage facility’s 16-space parking lot would be from the proposed new road, according to the application materials.
Currently, there is no access for residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood to New Marker Centre except turning right onto East King Street, then making a u-turn at the N.C. 105 Extension intersection and making a left at New Market Boulevard.
“We believe this is in the spirit of blending into and working with the neighborhood as per the town’s transition zone requirements,” High stated in his letter.
High also stated that he is in negotiations with the adjoining property owner to the north to provide utility and pedestrian easements for this proposed new road.
As far as Save Green Self Storage, proposed units will range in size from 25 to 300 square feet, High stated. The 134,852-square-foot facility would be four stories in front and three in the back, with a maximum height of 56 feet, according to the application materials.
The land is currently owned by Sky Country LLC of West Jefferson, which purchased the tracts in 2010. Modern Toyota of Boone moved to its new location further along East King Street in 2015.
Currently, there are Save Green Self Storage locations in Arden, Fletcher, High Point and Concord with four in the Wilmington area.
