FOSCOE — The Foscoe Fire Department was recently notified by the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal that they have improved their rating from an Insurance Service Office class 5/9E to a class 3/9E.
According to the Foscoe Fire, NCOSFM conducted an updated evaluation for a Public Protection Class rating of the department on Sept. 28, 2020. The notification of the improved rating came by letter, signed by the state Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey. According to Foscoe Fire Department Chief Matthew Aldridge, the class three insurance rating will be for those living within five miles from either Station 1 ( 9230 N.C. 105 South) or from our Station 2 (120 Lances Trail). The 9E destination can be used for homeowners living outside the five miles, and up to six miles away from either station.
Foscoe Fire Department is considered to be a combination department, meaning they staff both paid firefighters as well as volunteers. The organization employs only two full time members, so the majority of the response still comes from volunteers. The new class three rating will take effect on April 1.
The rating system ranks fire departments and response areas from an ISO class one to a class 10. A PPC of class one reflects a superior rating while a PPC of class 10 reflects an area that does not meet ISO class requirements and is considered unprotected, according to Foscoe Fire. A fire departments rating has a direct impact on fire insurance rates for both homeowners and commercial properties within the fire district. The lower the PPC rating each fire department aims to obtain, the more exponentially difficult it becomes to achieve as well as maintain that rating.
Out of the 1,088 registered fire departments in the state of North Carolina, there are only 63 departments which have an ISO class three rating, and even fewer that hold a class one or two, according to Foscoe Fire.
Working to lower a PPC rating requires a tremendous amount of planning. In addition to responding to fire and medical calls throughout the year, long hours are spent away from family and friends for continued training by department personnel. Reaching an advanced PPC rating requires a team approach, not only from the firefighters themselves, but also from the surrounding community. The Foscoe Fire Department stated that it appreciates the support and assistance of all surrounding fire, rescue and EMS agencies as well as the Watauga County Communications/Fire Marshal’s Office, the Watauga County Fire Commission, Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque and the Watauga County Commissioners — in particular former commissioner Perry Yates as the fire liaison.
Aldridge said that he and the other firefighters are extremely humbled and proud of the results of their hard work.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the community members, especially the firefighters’ families, for the overwhelming show of understanding and support they provide this fire department year-round,” Aldridge said. “I also think it is important to recognize the impressive support system in place from our fire department Board of Directors, who continually lend sound advice and help to keep this fire department moving towards the right direction.”
Aldridge said the new ISO class three rating could not have been accomplished without the dedication and efforts from the firefighters with their more than 6,000 hours of training during the past year. The Foscoe Fire Department stated that it is looking forward to the continued community service responsibility it maintains within Foscoe and Watauga County.
“We hope this improved class three rating brings our community members some additional assurance in the hard work and dedication this fire department has going into 2021,” the department stated.
