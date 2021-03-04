BOONE — A Boone man pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges related to a 2019 hit-and-run in Watauga County Criminal Superior Court on Tuesday, March 2.
Israel Alejandro Flores, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run and driving while intoxicated.
The charges stem from July 26, 2019, when law enforcement responded to a hit-and-run on U.S. 421. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Z.L. Moose, Flores was traveling at an estimated 45 mph when he struck Brittian Stewart South, of both Mountain City, Tenn., and Deep Gap, who was flagging traffic for paving road work being done by Maymead in the area of U.S. 421 near the N.C. 105 Bypass, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
South was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died the following morning. After talking with other construction workers, sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle involved at Flores' residence, where he was arrested. A few hours later, a search warrant was executed for his blood sample. The test results showed that Flores had a blood alcohol concentration of .13 and also had THC and THCA in his bloodstream, according to District Attorney Seth Banks.
After pleading guilty, the Hon. Gary Gavenus sentenced Flores to one year and four months to two years and five months for the felony charges and an additional one year for the driving while impaired charge. Gavenus ordered the two sentences will run concurrently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.