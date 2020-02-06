BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick.
The flood watch is in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
An extended period of rainfall with high rainfall rates and thunderstorms on Thursday create favorable conditions for flooding.
The ground will be saturated when thunderstorms are most likely. High rainfall rates inside of these storms could potentially create rapid water rises, especially in small creeks and streams, areas with poor drainage, and low lying areas.
