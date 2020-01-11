BLACKSBURG, VA. — A flash flood warning is in effect for Watauga and Ashe counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
"At 8:54 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," the advisory stated. "Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
The NWS in Blacksburg, Va., also issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Watauga and Ashe counties that lasts until 1 a.m.
The NWS previously issued a severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 8:30 p.m.
