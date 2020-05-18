BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flash flood watch in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday morning for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including Ashe and Watauga counties.
Expect periods of rain, heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible with locally higher amounts.
Flash flooding will be possible in areas of heavy rainfall, especially in steep mountainous terrain. Creeks, streams, rivers and low-lying normally flood prone areas will be subject to flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Remember, turn around, don't drown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.