CHARLOTTE — Five local law enforcement officials are part of a group of 20 who were selected to receive the U.S. Attorney’s Office Excellence in the Pursuit of Justice award for their significant contributions to the mission of the Department of Justice and their commitment to protecting the people of the Western District of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The five officers include Boone Police Department Detective and Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Jason Brent Reid, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carolynn Johnson, WCSO Detective Terry A. Julian, WCSO Detective Matt F. Rollins and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nathan Samuel Anderson — who often conducts work in Watauga County.
“Today, we honor 20 brave men and women for their tireless efforts to keep our communities safe, uphold our nation’s laws and ensure public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray. “I thank each of them for their dedication to the pursuit of justice, and for serving the people of Western North Carolina with fairness, integrity and excellence.”
Six recipients were selected to receive the Outstanding Individual Performance award for their exemplary contributions to cases prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office — including Reid. Reid was selected for his "superior investigative work" in U.S. vs Frank Cromwell, a case involving a man facing federal charges for producing child pornography and victimizing multiple young men. The charges against Cromwell for his alleged conduct are still pending.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also selected two investigative teams to be recognized in the Outstanding Case category for exceptional teamwork and collaboration during the course of an investigation. Seven law enforcement officers were recognized for their collective investigative work in the U.S. vs Frank Cromwell case. The recipients are Reid, Johnson, Julian, Anderson as well as Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents Patrick G. Wilhelm and W. Lee Swafford.
Reid is joined by five others for the previously mentioned Outstanding Individual Performance award — including Clint Bridges, Debra L. Harris, Anthony J. Johnson, Dennis J. Miller and Tim Stutheit.
Bridges is a Gastonia Police Department detective and task force officer with DEA’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force. Bridges serves as the primary case agent in multiple DEA-HIDTA investigations in the Western District of North Carolina, targeting and dismantling high-level narcotics trafficking organizations. In 2019, Bridges was the primary case agent for “Operation Iceberg,” which led to the seizure of more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, 50 firearms and $50,000 in cash, as well as the prosecution of 30 defendants.
Harris is a senior insolvency specialist with the Internal Revenue Service, and is being recognized for her exemplary work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to protect the interests of the United States in the administration of the federal tax laws in the Western District.
Johnson is a detective with the Asheville Police Department and was selected for his superior investigative work in the case of United States v. Knoke. Johnson’s exceptional work helped secure a 15-year sentence for a serial child abuser, and led to the identification of more than a dozen victims Knoke had abused over a 50-year span.
Miller is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detective and forfeiture coordinator, and was selected for his contribution to the success of dozens of criminal and civil forfeiture prosecutions each year in the Western District. In 2019, Miller was integral to this office’s success in transferring a federally forfeited drug property to Habitat for Humanity. Miller also volunteered, and solicited volunteers, to physically convert the dilapidated property into a newly constructed Habitat for Humanity home, which was presented to a deserving homeowner and her young daughter.
Stutheit is a special agent with the FBI’s Complex Financial Crime Squad and is the recipient of the award for his superior investigative work in cases involving financial fraud. In 2019, Stutheit was the lead agent in at least four significant cases, and his thorough work was instrumental in assisting the U.S. Attorney’s Office to successfully prosecute multiple white collar criminals, including defendants who stole money from multiple victims, some of whom were elderly.
Seven law enforcement officers were selected to receive the Outstanding Case award for their collective work in an extensive multi-agency, multi-state and multi-defendant drug trafficking operation codenamed “Unicoi Pipeline.” According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in North Carolina and Georgia dismantled a drug conspiracy responsible for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine between the two states, and led to the seizure of multiple pounds of methamphetamine, 65 firearms and more than $30,000 in drug proceeds. Award recipients include: Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Todd C. Wingate, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Thomas H. Woodard, DEA Task Force Officer and Swain County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian A. Leopard, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard, North Carolina SBI Special Agent in Charge Brett Anders, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia Lieutenant Tyler Hooks and Union County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia Deputy Jay McCarter.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not host a formal award ceremony this year. Murray will present recipients individually with an engraved award, commemorating their outstanding efforts and contributions to the fair and proper administration of justice.
