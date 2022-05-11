UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): Hwy. 105 was reopened as of 8:30 p.m. on May 11, according to Avery County Forest Ranger DJ Whitson. Whitson also noted that resources are clear of the fire, which is 100-percent contained. 

TYNECASTLE — A brush fire in the Berry Road vicinity of Hwy. 105 near the Watauga County line has caused a road closure on the primary thoroughfare between Banner Elk and Boone on Wednesday afternoon, May 11, according to Avery County 911 Communications.

“Please avoid the area of NC 105 Hwy. coming and going from Avery County. The road will be closed for an extended amount of time for a Brush Fire. The road is closed at the Red light all the way to Watauga County,” according to an audio message disseminated by Avery County 911 Communications. Multiple fire departments are on scene to address the incident.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire had been contained at approximately one acre and had started from debris burning, according to Avery County Forest Ranger DJ Whitson. Banner Elk, Foscoe, Fall Creek, Linville, Green Valley, NC Forest Service, Avery Emergency Management are among the agencies responding to the incident.

