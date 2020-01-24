BOONE — Watauga officials are investigating the cause of a Jan. 24 structure fire that resulted in a $200,000 loss in the structure and contents.
According to the Boone Fire Department, fire personnel were dispatched to 776 Niley Cook Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. Three minutes later, Boone Fire crews arrived to find a single-family dwelling well involved in a fire.
Boone firefighters determined that the occupants were not at the residence at the time of the fire, the department stated. First responders began fire suppression operations immediately and had the fire controlled shortly after 1 a.m. Crews then worked to extinguish any remaining hot spots and looked for hidden fire possibilities. Due to the complexity of the overhaul operations and the fire investigation, fire crews remained on scene until 11 a.m. The structure received extensive damage to the main floor and attic area.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by fire investigators with the Boone Fire Department and the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Boone Fire.
The Boone Fire Department stated it wanted to thank Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office, Blowing Rock, Cove Creek and Foscoe Fire Department for their assistance.
