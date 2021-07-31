DEEP GAP — A fire at a home on U.S. 421 in Deep Gap is under investigation, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.
According to Garland, fire departments from Deep Gap, Stuart Simmons, Boone, Meat Camp and Todd, Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office and the Watauga County Sheriffs Department were dispatched to 5714 Old U.S. 421 S. for a residential structure fire at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, and the structure was "extensive" according to Garland. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire, according to Garland.
He added the damage to the structure and the fire itself is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.