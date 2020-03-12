BOONE — The Boone Fire and Boone Police departments are investigating a March 11 fire at the Boone ABC liquor store that officials believe was intentionally set, according to Boone Fire Capt. Jacob Burleson.
Burleson said a member of Boone Fire’s personnel was driving by the ABC store — located at 2067 Blowing Rock Road — and called dispatch after observing a fire. Boone Fire, Watauga Medics and Boone Police responded to the 11:26 p.m. call.
The fire was controlled fairly quickly, and crews were on scene until 1:47 a.m. Burleson said the fire’s damage was to a small part of the exterior of the right side of the building that extended to the roof line, and did not travel to the interior of the building. Cardboard boxes were discovered against the building that crews believed were used to ignite the fire, Burleson said.
No injuries were reported from the incident, according to Burleson. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
