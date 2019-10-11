A nearly yearlong investigation charges 10 suspects in a narcotics trafficking network in Ashe County, according to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell: Michael Anthony Horton, of Jefferson; Drew Hastings Hoffman, of Lansing; Ashely Dawn Walker, of Lansing; Kellie Elizabeth Wolfe, of Jefferson; Christopher Barry Walters, of Jefferson; Michael Gwyn Mash, of Lansing; Michelle Ellison Sole, of Warrensville; Kelvin Chad Faw, of Crumpler; Sandra Dawn Roop, of Lansing; and, Ivan Hansel Moore, of Wilkesboro.