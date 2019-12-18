STATESVILLE — A federal jury in Statesville convicted a Boone man of transporting and possessing child pornography on Dec. 17, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray.
Thomas Arthur Rittenhouse, 75, of Bamboo Road, Boone, was convicted of two counts of transporting child pornography, which carries a minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 20 years in prison per count, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. The office stated the conviction also carries a $250,000 fine. He was also convicted of one count of possessing child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor or a minor under the age of 12 — carrying a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.
This follows one previous conviction of murder in Oklahoma approximately 53 years ago.
A date for Rittenhouse's sentencing for the recent conviction has not been set yet, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell Sr. presided over the trial. Assistant United States Attorneys Alfredo DeLaRosa and Taylor J. Phillips prosecuted the case for the U.S.
“Protecting the most vulnerable amongst us, our children, remains a top priority of my office,” Murray said in a statement. “This defendant sought out, possessed and transported images of the rape and abuse of children for his sordid personal use. Along with our law enforcement partners, my office will ensure that this defendant, and anyone else engaged in similar horrific conduct, are brought to justice.”
Rittenhouse was arrested by Boone Police on Aug. 23, 2017. At that time he was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to Boone Police, the case was taken over by the federal authorities and Rittenhouse's recent conviction stems from the Boone charges.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2014 and 2017, Rittenhouse used peer-to-peer computer networks to obtain dozens of videos depicting children being sexually abused, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. Rittenhouse then made child abuse videos available for download by other users of the peer-to-peer network.
Evidence at trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, showed that the computer Rittenhouse used to transport and possess child pornography reflected that Rittenhouse had used search terms associated with child abuse material to seek out such videos and images. The office added that forensic analysis of video files seized from Rittenhouse’s computer showed adult men sexually abusing prepubescent children.
Rittenhouse has a criminal history in Oklahoma, where he was convicted of a 1963 murder of a sheriff's deputy and served approximately 14 years of a life sentence before being paroled, according to Boone Police. He was arrested by the Wataua County Sheriff's Office in March 2018 on a warrant on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
Murray thanked the Boone Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for their investigation of this case, and Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.