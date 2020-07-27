BOONE — During the week of July 27-31, expect intermittent lane closures on New Market Boulevard from East King Street to Market Hills Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m for asphalt milling and resurfacing.
All construction is weather dependent. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.
"Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets," the Boone Public Works Department stated.
The Town of Boone Street Division may be contacted at (828) 268-6230.
