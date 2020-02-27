BOONE — No major injuries were reported after a 2014 Ford Van crashed into National General Insurance on N.C. 105 on Feb. 25.
The Boone Police Department, Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics and Boone Planning and Inspections Department responded to the 5 p.m. call. According to Boone Police, the driver — Mark Lindsey Hardy, of Blowing Rock — was traveling on N.C. 105 away from Boone, drove off of the road to the right and into the business.
Boone Police stated that the cause of the wreck is undetermined, but that Hardy was in medical distress when responders arrived.
The one person inside of the business at the time was not injured, according to Boone Police. Those in the businesses on the second floor of the building were evacuated while Boone Planning and Inspections inspected the structural integrity of the building. Building patrons were able to re-enter after it was determined that there was not any structural damage, according to Boone Police.
The building suffered damage to a large pane glass window and rock facade on the front and corner of the building, police stated.
Hardy was transported to Watauga Medical Center and later released. Boone Police stated that Hardy had not been given any citations.
