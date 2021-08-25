BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock will have a new mask mandate starting on Friday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. The mandate applies inside the town limits where the public has unlimited access, including all restaurants and businesses.
If nothing else, the town of Blowing Rock’s emergency town council meeting that began at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 was an education in how many different opinions there are about mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Sue Sweeting advanced the argument that given the upsurge in cases and hospitalizations, the town needs to mandate that masks be worn in all indoor environments where more than one person is present, excluding private homes, not just in town-owned buildings as passed by the board of commissioners and implemented earlier in August. A second aspect of her initiative is that employees who choose not to be vaccinated should be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
The commissioners discussed the subject of the mask mandate for a little more than 90 minutes before voting unanimously for a mask mandate inside the town limits where the public has unlimited access, including all restaurants and businesses.
There is a two week grace period, until Friday, Sept. 10, 5 p.m. where violators will not be cited, but educated by police officers about the benefits of wearing a mask during the pandemic. Businesses are advised to put up signage informing customers that masks are required for entry.
The commissioners extended the earlier offer made to employees for $150 or three days paid days off for those who get vaccinated. The earlier offer was due to expire on Aug. 24. It was reported that of the 32 town employees who were not yet vaccinated, only four have so far acted on the incentive offer. The extension is until 5 p.m. on Sept. 7.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m.
