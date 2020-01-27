BOONE — After a cooking fire in an Appalachian State University residence hall on Jan. 26, 11 students were temporarily relocated to other student housing on campus, according to university spokesperson Megan Hayes.
Fire crews responded to a unit in the Appalachian Heights residence hall around 4:30 p.m. for a small kitchen fire that was ignited during cooking, Hayes said. The fire activated the sprinkler system in the unit.
"The fire was extinguished quickly and there was no damage due to the fire," Hayes said.
However, students were relocated due to water damage from the sprinkler system to the unit and some adjoining units.
"We will continue working with these students to meet their housing needs until their apartments can be re-occupied," Hayes said.
