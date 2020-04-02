RALEIGH — The N.C. State Board of Elections and N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles have launched a service to allow people to apply to register to vote or update existing voter registration information online.
“This is a standalone service that does not require the user to complete a NCDMV transaction, such as a license renewal or duplicate, at the same time,” the NCSBE said March 30.
Many county elections offices, included in Watauga County, are closed to the public due to the spread of COVID-19.
“Existing NCDMV customers with a North Carolina driver’s license or NCDMV-issued ID may apply to register to vote or update voter address or political party information through the NCDMV Voter Registration web page,” the NCSBE stated. “The application currently does not allow voters to change their name.”
Eligible North Carolina residents who are not NCDMV customers must still fill out a paper voter registration form and return it to their county board of elections to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration.
All voter registration services are free.
“We’re excited for this new service. It’s another way we can help North Carolina voters while we practice social distancing,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
“The NCDMV already offered online voter registration services to customers completing transactions,” said NCDMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. “It made sense to collaborate with the State Board of Elections to now offer that same process without requiring a transaction so we could provide a valuable and convenient service for North Carolinians.”
County boards of elections will continue to confirm the eligibility of online registrants through standard procedures, including verification mailings, the NCSBE stated.
NCDMV’s vendor, PayIt, is hosting the service. A link to the voter registration service also is available through the State Board of Elections’ website at www.ncsbe.gov/Voters/Registering-to-Vote.
To check your N.C. voter registration, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.