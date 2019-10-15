BOONE — One-stop early voting for the local municipal election opens at the Watauga County Administration Building on Oct. 16 and at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union on Oct. 21.
Early voting at the administration building, located at 814 W King St. in Boone, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as well as weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plemmons Student Union. Early voting will end on Nov. 1. Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matthew Snyder said that Saturday, Nov. 2, will not be open for early voting this election. He added that each site is slated to have four workers for one-stop early voting.
Additionally, Snyder said that photo ID is not required for the Nov. 1 municipal election, as it is not effective until 2020.
Each municipality — Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Boone and Seven Devils — has two to three seats up for election on the town boards. The mayoral position in Blowing Rock is also open; however, the current incumbent Charlie Sellers is running unopposed.
Snyder wanted to remind voters that they must live within the town limits of the municipalities to vote, and a person’s mailing address may not determine if they live in the town limits. For example, a person may have a Boone mailing address but may not live in the town limits.
Voter registration ended on Oct. 11, but same-day registration is offered during the one-stop early voting period. To benefit from this, community members must bring proof of residence with them, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement or government document like a tax return or W2 form. Snyder said the proof of residence must be current within the last three months.
For those who need assistance with voting, North Carolina law allows for any voter to receive aid in entering or exiting a voting booth as well as preparing a ballot, as long as the person providing assistance is a member of the voter’s immediate family. Snyder said that a designated parking space will be marked for curbside voting. Voters will ring a bell and a worker from inside of the poling site will step outside out to ask who is the curbside voter.
Sample ballots can be found on the Watauga Democrat website or by visiting wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx. For information on absentee voting, visit www.ncsbe.gov/Voting-Options/Absentee-Voting or call the Watauga County Board of Elections Office at (828) 265-8061.
