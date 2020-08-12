BOONE — In a time when the infrastructure of child care is “at risk,” Crystal Kelly and others associated with the Elevate Watauga initiative are imploring the community to invest in early child care by donating to the Early Childhood Education and Development Fund.
Kelly serves as the director of strategic initiatives for the Watauga Children’s Council and is part of a stakeholder group who have created the Early Childhood Education and Development Fund. Modeled after a similar initiative in Buncombe County, Kelly said the Children’s Council will serve as the fiscal agent for the fund, but it will be governed by an ad hoc committee — the Early Childhood Education and Development Committee— that’s made up of various members of the community.
Elevate Watauga identified four priority areas, which it hopes to address with the fund. These priorities include addressing issues of child care quality, accessibility and affordability; collaborating with community leaders and stakeholders for a coordinated system; implementing a universal family connection and referral strategy; and increasing availability of evidence-based models of home visiting and parent education.
Local child care centers can access money from the Early Childhood Education and Development Fund if they are part of the accreditation program that offers professional development, technical assistance, financial incentives and high-quality trainings to child care centers. This program is one of the targeted priorities for the fund, Kelly explained. Family Connects is a universal home-visiting program for new families conducted in partnership with AppHealthCare; it is currently being offered via telehealth.
Kelly explained that some examples of how these funds could be used include enhancement payments for child care centers that meet locally determined quality measures such as higher teacher compensation and education levels; home visiting programs for new mothers; child care expansion in the county; classroom materials for early childhood centers; system coordination to support prevention and family support programs across agencies and service providers.
“We know we’re going to need to leverage both private and public dollars in order to fund all the work we want to do,” Kelly said.
Denise Brewer, the department chair of family and child studies at Appalachian State University, said that data about the brain shows that healthy development from birth provides a foundation for most of the challenges in society.
“Watauga County is leading the way in taking care of our youngest citizens, which will save more money on the back end with things such as mental health services, incarceration and special education services,” Brewer said.
Watauga Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman said that child care has really come into focus during the past few months because of the required closure of child care facilities.
“Affordable, high-quality early childhood care, with adequate numbers of slots, allows parents who need to work to do so,” Furman said. “At the same time, it allows local businesses to keep good employees.”
Kelly spoke to the Watuaga County Board of Commissioners about the fund during the board’s budget retreat in February, and subsequently were planning to approach businesses to ask for donations to the fund when the COVID-19 pandemic started to take hold in North Carolina.
“Now that we’ve settled into a new normal, we’re ready to pick it back up and work on elevating the need for increased funding for young children in our county especially during this COVID-19 time,” Kelly said. “We’re seeing our child care infrastructure really struggle.”
Three businesses pledged donations to the fund before the pandemic started, and stayed true to the pledge by each donating $2,500 for the venture. Those three business include 4 Forty Four, First Horizon and Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
Jason Triplett, the community bank president at First Horizon Bank, said he cannot think of anything more important than investing in the area’s children to better the community for the long term. He added that he’s proud to volunteer as well as financially contribute to the Elevate Watauga fund.
“It is so unfortunate that any child in our community would not have the resources they need to be prepared for their kindergarten experience,” Triplett said. “The reality is that 48 percent of our children are at a significant disadvantage in needing basic resources such as pre-school, books, broadband, a computer and in some cases food on the table. Together we can help invest in providing a better opportunity for these children that will ultimately Elevate Watauga to be even stronger economically and a greater place to live.”
Kelly said the fund currently has $12,500 — including an initial $5,000 from the Children’s Council — with the hope of reaching $50,000 in its first year. The original hope was to reach the $50,000 goal by December, but Kelly said organizers pushed back the timeline since the pandemic gave the fund a late start.
The $50,000 goal would be a match to the funding the county provided for initiatives for prenatal to 3-year-olds, which includes the Children’s Council’s accreditation program and the Family Connects program.
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said access to quality and affordable child care for employees with families remains one of the top concerns for businesses in the area.
“In order to have a strong workforce, we must have child care available that addresses both the quality and quantity we desire,” Jackson said. “We also know that the professionals that are caring for the young children in our community need opportunities for training and development of skills to ensure they are providing the best care and learning environments possible. The Elevate Watauga fund will help put resources behind these efforts and work toward the goal of providing high-quality care for children when they’re experiencing life-impacting brain growth.”
Fund officials hope to have achieved the $50,000 goal by February 2021, which is around the time when the county commissioners will be discussing the next fiscal year budget, Kelly said. The plan is to be able to demonstrate to the county that the fund has garnered community support, she said. To achieve this, Kelly said the stakeholder group is asking that businesses who have been able to remain in operation during the pandemic to “step on board” and donate to the fund.
Once the fund has reached its donation goal, Kelly said the committee will then look at the needs of the community at that time and determine which priority areas the funding will be put toward. Kelly said priorities could also potentially shift by the time the fund’s goal is reached, as the area is in uncertain times due to the pandemic. For more information about Elevate Watauga and the Early Childhood Education and Development Fund, visit elevatewatauga.com.
