PURLEAR — The driver of a tractor-trailer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries, according to police, after crashing into a runaway vehicle sand pile on the U.S. 421 escarpment just past the Watauga and Wilkes border the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26.
According to Trooper C.M. Anderson of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the driver, Loyd Dale Brown, 62, of Randleman, was delivering pressure-treated lumber to Boone in the morning of Dec. 26, however the store was closed and he traveled back down the mountain with his load.
Around 9 a.m., Anderson said Brown was traveling southbound on U.S 421 when he lost his brakes and crashed into the designated runaway vehicle sand pile at an estimated speed of 70-75 mph. There were no other vehicles involved.
The tractor-trailer, which Anderson said was a total loss, had its cab break free and ended up with Brown pinned in from his waist down for more than 90 minutes.
“It was an ordeal to get him out,” Anderson said.
An AirCare helicopter from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem arrived about 9:50-10 a.m., Anderson estimated. The helicopter landed on the highway, necessitating it closure from both directions. Emergency personnel in Watauga blocked all southbound traffic on U.S. 421 at the Deep Gap intersection with U.S. 221, according to scanner traffic.
Freeing Brown was a careful undertaking, Anderson said, as rescuers were worried about freeing him too quickly due to the compression of his legs, saying that sometimes patients develop embolisms and can die when pressure is relieved after an extended period of time.
The helicopter took Brown to Wake Forest Baptist about 11 a.m., Anderson said, and the scene was cleared by 11:45 a.m.
Anderson said on Dec. 27 that he had talked to Brown’s wife in the morning and was told while he suffered broken ribs on each side there were no other major injuries.
“He’s very blessed there was nothing life-threatening,” Anderson said.
Beside the wreck itself, there was about 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tractor trailer, which was cleaned up, Anderson said.
Brown was cited by the NCSHP for driving at an unsafe speed, Anderson noted.
Anderson said that also responding to the scene were Watauga Rescue, Wilkes Emergency Medical Services, Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Champion VFD, Millers Creek VFD and Wilkes Rescue Squad.
This story is developing. Check back to www.wataugademocrat.com for more information.
