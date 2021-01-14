LENOIR — The driver involved in a fatal hit and run incident in October 2019 pleaded guilty to all charges in Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 11.
Charles Steward Bean, 56, was convicted in the incident of fatally striking a cyclist — Ignacio Giraldo — in Caldwell on Oct. 10, 2019. Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Fla., was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m., according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
According to court documents, Bean pleaded guilty to one count of felony hit and run/failure to stop at property damage and one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle. With Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert presiding, Bean was sentenced to a total of 270 days in the misdemeanant confinement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.