MEAT CAMP — The male driver and female passenger in a 2009 Nissan Maxima were both airlifted on Sept. 23 after the vehicle traveled down an embankment off of Howard's Creek Road.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper T. Morrison responded to the 12:53 a.m. call alongside Meat Camp Fire Department, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
Morrison said Stephen Garrett Kiser, 33, of Hamptonville, was driving around a curve on Howard's Creek Road when he lost control of the Nissan, traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a tree and came to rest down an embankment. First responders had to remove the top of the Nissan to assist Kiser out of the vehicle. He was transported to Watauga Medical Center then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to Morrison. As of 3:30 p.m., Kiser was in critical condition.
The passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Holly Renee Graybeal of Meat Camp, was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. She was in stable condition, Morrison said.
Morrison said he was unsure of Kiser's traveling speed and if drugs or alcohol could have been involved as he was still investigating the incident. He said he did not believe Kiser was driving extremely fast, but was likely traveling too fast for the road's curve. The vehicle sustained front end damage from the impact of the tree.
