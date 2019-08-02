BOONE — A Boone woman was uninjured after flipping her truck while driving along N.C. 194 in the early evening of Thursday, Aug. 2.
According to N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper T.R. Morrison, a Dodge 4x4 truck driven by Danielle Denise Ward, 40, of Boone, lost control while driving south on N.C. 194, striking tree and a utility pole guyline, flipping the vehicle, coming to a rest at the intersection of Ray Brown Road. The call came in at 7:20 p.m., Morrison said.
Morrison said Ward was cited with reckless driving and the truck was totaled. No other vehicles were involved.
Responding on scene were Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department to help with debris and traffic flow for the one open lane on N.C. 194. Watauga County Sheriff's Office was on hand, as was Blue Ridge Energy to check their lines. Hampton's Towing removed the vehicle.
