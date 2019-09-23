MEAT CAMP — The male driver of a 2009 Nissan Maxima died and his female passenger was airlifted on Sept. 23 after the vehicle traveled down an embankment off of Howard’s Creek Road.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper T. Morrison responded to the 12:53 a.m. call alongside Meat Camp Fire Department, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Morrison said Stephen Garrett Kiser, 33, of Hamptonville, was driving around a curve on Howard’s Creek Road when he lost control of the Nissan, traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a tree and came to rest down an embankment. First responders had to remove the top of the Nissan to assist Kiser out of the vehicle. He was transported to Watauga Medical Center then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died around 4:45 p.m., according to Morrison.
The passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Holly Renee Graybeal of Meat Camp, was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. She was in stable condition, Morrison said.
Morrison said the speed limit in the area would be 55 mph, since a speed limit sign is not posted in the area. He estimated Kiser to have been traveling around 50 mph, impacting the tree around 45 mph. Morrison said it was still under investigation if drugs or alcohol could have been involved. The vehicle sustained front-end damage from the impact of the tree.
