DEEP GAP — A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be constructing new drainage on a ramp from U.S. 221 to U.S. 421 in Watauga County.
The construction requires a closure of the U.S. 221 South to U.S. 421 South ramp for approximately four weeks starting Monday, Aug. 17.
Drivers heading that direction will be directed on a marked detour to U.S. 421 North for several hundred yards to a U-turn to head south to Wilkes County.
Weather conditions will determine the time necessary to complete the work. All other ramps at this interchange will remain open.
Transportation officials remind drivers to slow down in work zones and obey all posted signs.
