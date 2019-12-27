ASHEVILLE – The long-awaited draft version of the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan is currently set to be released in February 2020, according to the National Forests in N.C., a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
“We’re pretty sure that the draft plan will be released in February,” said Cathy Dowd, spokesperson for the National Forests in N.C.
The management plan for the million acres of both forests “for the benefit of the public” has been in the works since 2013, Dowd stated. Between 2014 and 2017, the Forest Service held 42 different face-to-face U.S. Forest Service plan revision meetings and took in thousands of public comments.
The draft plan was originally slated to be released in the fall of 2019. Dowd said the plan is currently going through an internal review and said it’s part of the process.
Once released, the draft plan will be subject to a 90-day public comment period, Dowd said.
Going forward, Dowd said there’s no set-in-stone timeline to revise the draft plan, saying it depends on the amount of public comments received.
“I’d say that we're really lucky that people in this area ares are so engaged in this process,” Dowd said. “I think when the draft comes out, people will see how we changed things.”
The National Forest Management Act of 1976 requires that the Forest Service update its plans periodically, usually every 15 years. The existing plan for the Pisgah and Nantahala forests was first adopted in 1987 and amended in 1994.
Because of the sheer scope of land contained by Pisgah and Nantahala, and the number of people invested in the forests, the process of crafting a new plan can be difficult, according to forest officials. One area of contention is among those who wish to designate areas of land as wilderness and those who would prefer the Forest Service’s newest distinction, National Recreation Area.
The Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Partnership worked with the National Forests of N.C. on the projects. The groups such as the Southern Off-Road Mountain Bicycle Association, Columbia Forest Products, Audubon North Carolina, BackCountry Horsemen of Pisgah and many more.
The 2017 drafts, the latest information released on the USDA website, divides the plan into geographic regions, with part of the High Country in the "Eastern Escarpment" and the Tennessee border areas of Avery County down to Haywood County in the "Bald Mountains" geographic area.
In the Eastern Escarpment geographic area, management areas include the Scenic Byway Corridor (Blue Ridge Parkway), National Historic Trail Corridor (Overmountain Victory Trail), Linville Gorge Wilderness, Harper Creek and Lost Cove Wilderness Study Areas, Wilson Creek and Linville River, John’s Creek Botanical Area and Linville Gorge Geological and Botanical Area and the Inventoried Roadless Areas.
Some of the goals for restoring the resiliency of Eastern Escarpment zone include restoring and maintaining open and woodland forest conditions utilizing a range of management approaches with focus on restoring appropriate fire frequency within pine-oak heath, shortleaf pine, dry oak, and dry-mesic oak ecozones. Other ideas are to emphasize restoration in fire-adapted ecological communities to reduce off-site species, improve wildlife habitat and species diversity and facilitate hunting opportunities for game species such as white-tailed deer, bear and ruffed grouse.
Maintaining scattered islands of Carolina hemlock forests with emphasis at Dobson Knob and in Linville Gorge, utilizing seasonal closure orders on rock faces where peregrine falcons nest to facilitate species recovery and maintaining and restoring mountain golden heather habitat using prescribed burning and wildfire objectives are also some of the stated goals of the 2017 plan.
The goal of providing clean and abundant water can be reached by improving watershed conditions, specifically at the Johns River watershed. The effects could mitigate effects in the existing off-highway vehicle use area, and expand the range of the brook floater through increased inventory, population augmentation and species re-introductions.
Goals of connecting people to the land included responding to the demands for sustainable mountain biking, horseback riding and rock climbing. Another such goal is to work with the Catawba people to preserve, protect and restore locations that have significant connections to Catawba history and identity, specifically in the Linville Gorge.
Plan goals released in 2017 noted there’s an anticipated increased visitation to the Linville Gorge Wilderness, so several of the goals emphasized management actions to maintain a high-quality wilderness, emphasize treatment of non-native invasive species, protecting sensitive habitats and eliminating impacts to plant species such as the Heller’s Blazing Star, mountain golden heather and gnome lichens.
