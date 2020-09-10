WEST JEFFERSON — Larry Dix resigned from his seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, Sept. 9.
In his letter of resignation, Dix said, "After much deliberation, for personal reasons I have decided to officially tender my resignation as commissioner with the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. This resignation will go into effect immediately. I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Ashe County in this capacity."
Dix was elected to the board in November 2018, with his term set to expire in 2022. According to a statement from Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb, a board vacancy can be filled by the board of commissioners, or the clerk of court if no consensus can be made.
Dix is currently facing charges of crimes against children. Dix was arrested Aug. 27, and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to court documents.
According to the warrants for his arrest, Dix “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did take and attempt to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a victim under the age of 16.
At his first court date Sept. 3, Dix’s case was continued to Dec. 10, and it was ordered that should he be released from law enforcement custody, he is to have no contact with his alleged victim.
Dix was released from the Ashe County Detention Center Sept. 3 under a $24,900 secured bond, a reduction from his original $200,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.