JEFFERSON — The initial appearance of an Ashe County commissioner charged with crimes against children, Larry C. Dix, was Thursday, Sept. 3, in Ashe County District Court at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Dix, 69, of Grassy Creek, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 27, and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to court documents.
Dix's case was continued to Dec. 10, and it was ordered that should he be released from law enforcement custody, he is to have no contact with his alleged victim. As of the afternoon of Sept. 3, Dix was being held at the Alleghany County Detention Center under a $24,900 secured bond, a reduction from his initial $200,000 secured bond.
According to the Ashe County Clerk of Court's Office, the offer to reduce his bond from the district attorney's office was agreed upon by the victim's family.
According to the warrants for his arrest, Dix “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did take and attempt to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a victim under the age of 16.
On July 3, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation at the request of District Attorney Tom Horner, according to a release from the SBI. The SBI said the alleged offenses occurred between July 1, 2019, and June 19, 2020, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.
Dix was elected to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners in November 2018. His term is set to expire in 2022. Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb said the county and his office had no comment on the situation at the time of the arrest, but added, “I know we’re all trying to process this right now and are awaiting additional details regarding the charges.”
In 2009, Dix was awarded with one of the highest honors in the state, the Order of the Longleaf Pine.
Dix also served as the head coach of the boys and girls tennis teams for Ashe County High School from 2011 to this past summer, when he resigned, according to Superintendent Eisa Cox. Cox has said that she was told by SBI that the current charges did not involve the school system.
