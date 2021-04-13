BOONE — A man from Deep Gap was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on April 6 on two charges of crimes against children.
James Wood Elliott, 39, of 3070 Wildcat Road, was charged with having indecent liberties with a child and facilitating a minor’s prostitution.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Elliott is accused of taking “immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a victim under the age of 16. Elliott also allegedly did “entice, force, encourage or otherwise facilitate a minor to participate in prostitution to wit: offering (the victim) $50 to perform (a) sex act.”
Elliott was issued a $150,000 secured bond and, as of presstime, is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center. Garland Baker was appointed to Elliott’s case, which has a court date set for May 13 following a first appearance in court on April 9.
