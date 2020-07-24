BOONE — Watauga County Register of Deeds Amy J. Shook recently announced the use of a “Fraud Detection Notification System” — an automated service to alert citizens when documents are recorded in the deeds office matching their names.
“We often get calls from people asking about documents that have been recorded in their name,” Shook said. “With this system, citizens are notified immediately by email anytime anything is recorded matching their name.”
The system automatically sends alerts when documents such as deeds or powers of attorney are filed with the Register of Deeds Office.
“In other counties deeds have been fraudulently filed in an attempt to take ownership of another’s property, and people have also recorded powers of attorney without consent,” Shook said. “It might take weeks, months or even years for the innocent to realize a fraudulent filing has taken place. This system alerts residents to potential fraud, so they can take immediate action.”
To sign up for the free service, visit www.wataugacounty.org. Once on the Register of Deeds page, click on the Fraud Notification System tab. The site asks citizens to enter a name, email and up to five names for the system to monitor for document filings.
For more information about the Fraud Detection Notification System, contact the Watauga County Register of Deeds office at (828) 265-8052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.