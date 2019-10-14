LINVILLE— Two days after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident, a 61-year-old cyclist died on Oct. 12, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
The cyclist, Ignacio Giraldo — from Sunrise, Fla. — was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 on Oct. 10 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where he later died.
NCSHP stated on Oct. 13 that it is continuing to investigate, follow up on leads and is still asking for public assistance. Investigators are searching for a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan. The van may have damage to the right front, headlight and/or right front fender area, according to NCSHP.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at (828) 466-5500.
