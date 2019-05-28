BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving a reported theft of a trailer.
On May 20, the Boone Police Department received a report of a stolen 6-by-12-foot T&W utility trailer. The trailer was allegedly stolen sometime between May 19 at 12:30 p.m. and May 20 at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Mountain Tile, located at 1852 Highway 105, Suite 3 in Boone, according to police. The trailer has recently been painted black, has white wheels and a wooden platform. The serial number to the trailer is NCX1146602.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.
