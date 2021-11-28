WATAUGA — Multiple fire departments are battling a wildland fire in the 10,000 block of Elk Creek Road near the Wilkes County line.
According to the department chief, the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and Watauga Forestry first got called to the scene and once they saw the size of it, they brought in more crews.
According to SSFD Chief Doug Berry, the department received a call about the fire around noon. Berry estimated that about 20 percent of the fire was contained as of 6 p.m.
"Right now, we don't have a lot of containment," Berry said. "We may have 20 percent containment on the fire."
Berry estimated that roughly 50 acres would be ablaze before it could be fully contained.
According to the National Weather Service, an increased threat of fires growing out of control on Monday due to a combination of low humidity around 30 percent or lower during the afternoon, northwest winds gusting above 20 mph, and dry fuels. These conditions will make it possible for fire to spread quickly, according to NWS. Ashe and Watauga are in the danger area including Boone and West Jefferson.
Helicopters were brought in throughout the day to drop water on the fire and spotter planes have been giving information to command, while a forestry bulldozer has been creating fire lines along the ridge.
Crews are working to contain one fire line that goes onto the ridge and inside of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Berry said. Another line to the south is not contained. Berry said the only containment is on the north side of the fire as of 6 p.m.
Berry said one structure was threatened in the beginning, but they've got some lines around it and don't think they have any other structures threatened.
Berry said a skeleton crew would be watching the fire overnight before more crews arrive back at the scene at about 8 a.m. on Monday.
"We'll be back in the morning with a lot of assets and they'll be just a skeleton crew surveying tonight just keeping a watch on everything," Berry said.
He also said forestry trained bridge crews would be coming in the morning as well as the forest dozer helicopters and other resources.
Berry said they have not determined a cause of the fire as of 6 p.m.
Along with the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and Watauga Forestry, departments from Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap, Yadkin Valley, Ferguson, Foscoe, Zionville, Beaver Dam and Cove Creek.
The Watauga Democrat will provide more information as it is made available.
