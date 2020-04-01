RALEIGH — At least 1,716 North Carolina residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 15 people have died, according to the Raleigh News & Observer at 11:30 p.m. on April 1.
The number is higher than the 1,584 reported cases and nine deaths reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in its daily update at 11 a.m. on April 1.
"Some additional cases reported by county health departments are not immediately included in the number reported by the state," the News & Observer stated.
In Watauga County, seven residents and a non-resident have tested positive for COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not everyone who has the illness is being tested, and the positive test numbers do not fully reflect the spread of the virus throughout the state.
Nationwide, 215,417 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 11:30 p.m. on April 1, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 5,119 deaths related to the virus and 8,593 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
In neighboring counties, Wilkes County has had two reported cases of the virus, and one person has died, according to the News & Observer. Caldwell County has three positive cases, according to N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe and Avery counties had no cases as of 11:30 p.m. April 1.
Out of the N.C. cases, 204 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11:30 a.m. on April 1.
A total of 43 percent of the confirmed N.C. positive cases are between the ages of 25 and 49, according to N.C. DHHS, with 26 percent between 50 and 64 years old, 19 percent 65 years and older and 10 percent between 18 and 24. Seven of the nine reported deaths were people 65 and older and eight of the nine deaths have been men.
The News & Observer has reported COVID-19-related deaths in Wilkes, Buncombe, Rowan, Cabarrus, Cherokee, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Harnett, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Bertie and Onslow counties.
According to data provided by N.C. DHHS concerning inpatient hospital beds, with 94 percent of hospitals reporting, there are a total of 3,223 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 856 of which are empty. As far as inpatient hospital beds, there are a total of 18,972 beds with 7,473 unoccupied.
A total of 26,243 completed tests have been processed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of April 1, while outside agencies had reported a total of 153 tests in the county.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by April 1, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county.
